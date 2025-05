Rodrigo Huescas en la mira del West Ham

🚨🇲🇽 BREAKING: West Ham scouts were in attendance at the Copenhagen derby in the Danish Super League last Sunday.



Rodrigo Huescas was one of the most liked players by the English scouts, who are in the process of identifying key targets for the summer. 🇩🇰🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿



Via @ExWHUEmployee pic.twitter.com/djMf6w0y55