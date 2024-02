Bruna Alexandre entra en la historia tras su victoria en el Mundial de tenis de mesa, utilizando solo un brazo

💪Bruna Alexandre made history at #Busan2024



🇧🇷The 28-year-old became 1️⃣st Paralympic athlete not only to compete in able-bodied #ITTFWorlds2024 but also to win her match & send Brazil into R16.



Alexandre beat Bernadett Balint 11-9 11-8 14-12 as 🇧🇷 edged 🇭🇺3-1.#TableTennis pic.twitter.com/EOnVw45YY5