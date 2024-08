Manuel Neuer se retira de la Selección de Alemania

Thank you to one of the greatest goalkeepers of all time, @Manuel_Neuer! 🧤



From Germany's 2014 World Cup win to his unmatched reflexes, Neuer has redefined goalkeeping, retiring with 124 caps and 51 clean sheets! 🖤❤️💛#DFB #GermanFootball #GermanMNT



📹 DFB pic.twitter.com/ySDagbQAH1