Chelsea vs LAFC: EN VIVO, dónde, cuándo y a qué hora ver el Mundial de Clubes 2025

🗣️ “When we play at our best, we can beat anyone.” — Ryan Hollingshead.



LAFC arrive at the FIFA Club World Cup with confidence and belief.

Locked in. Ready to shock the world 🌍🖤💛



Catch @rmhollingshead & @LAFC in the @FIFACWC | June 14 - July 13 | Every Game | Free |… pic.twitter.com/AQaIWsDzD0