Real Madrid arranca con amargo debut el Mundial de Clubes

RABAT, MOROCCO - FEBRUARY 11: Salem Aldawsari of Al Hihal holds off Federico Valverde and Luka Modric of Real Madrid during the FIFA Club World Cup Morocco 2022 Final match between Real Madrid and Al Hilal at Prince Moulay Abdellah on February 11, 2023 in Rabat, Morocco. (Photo by David Ramos - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images) / David Ramos - FIFA